Hexcel Corp. has completed the acquisition of all of the shares of Structil SA, a French producer and supplier of high-performance composites to the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As previously reported, Structil has been a joint venture between Safran Ceramics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Safran, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. Approximately 70 people work at the 68,000-square-foot production plant on a 7-acre site in Vert-le-Petit, France, about 25 miles south of Paris.

Structil’s 2016 sales were approximately $21 million. Product lines include prepregs, structural adhesives and pultruded profiles used in engine nacelles, aerospace interiors, military jets and more.

Based in Stamford, Hexcel develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers and specialty reinforcements for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications.