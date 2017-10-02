Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi has called on the General Assembly to override fellow Democrat Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of the state budget.

At a press conference in Hartford on Friday, Marconi joined other town leaders in decrying both the governor’s veto and the legislature’s inability to pass a budget in a timely manner. “We passed our budgets in May and June,” he said. “This veto only furthers the delay.”

Marconi also sought to move beyond partisan divisions by insisting that the legislative effort was not a “Republican budget” – eight Democrats joined in voting for its passage – and he said that spending cuts mandated by an executive order from Malloy in the absence of a budget would unfairly burden Connecticut communities.

“Why pass it down to municipalities?” Marconi asked, urging legislators, “For God’s sake, don’t send us into this death spiral.”

Marconi is no stranger to statewide politics. In 2010, he formed an exploratory committee to consider pursuing the Democratic nomination for governor, which Malloy won on his road to Hartford. In April, Marconi surprised many Ridgefield residents when he said in an online video interview that he might be open to running for governor in 2018.