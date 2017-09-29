Tompkins Mahopac Bank relocates Pleasantville branch

Tompkins Mahopac Bank has moved its Pleasantville branch from 57 Wheeler Ave. to 501 Marble Ave.

The bank said the new location offers a larger space than the previous site, along with additional parking and a drive-up banking option.

, where bank officials presented a $3,000 check to Pleasantville community organizations. The money will be divided equally among nonprofit Hope’s Door, Westchester Institute for Human Development and Pleasantville Community Television.

Part of the Tompkins Financial Corp., Tompkins Mahopac Bank has 14 locations in Putnam, Dutchess and Westchester counties.