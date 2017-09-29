Home Banking & Finance Tompkins Mahopac Bank relocates Pleasantville branch

Ryan Deffenbaugh
Tompkins Mahopac Bank has moved its Pleasantville branch from 57 Wheeler Ave. to 501 Marble Ave.

The bank said the new location offers a larger space than the previous site, along with additional parking and a drive-up banking option.

The bank’s ribbon cutting on Sept. 19.

, where bank officials presented a $3,000 check to Pleasantville community organizations. The money will be divided equally among nonprofit Hope’s DoorWestchester Institute for Human Development and Pleasantville Community Television.

Part of the Tompkins Financial Corp., Tompkins Mahopac Bank has 14 locations in Putnam, Dutchess and Westchester counties.

