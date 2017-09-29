New Canaan’s Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 in favor of hiring Keisha Biggs Fink as interim town planner. Fink was a town planner in Westport.

Fink held a prior position as city planner for the city of Carlsbad, California. She has a master’s certificate in urban and regional planning from the University of Central Florida, Orlando.

She will take over for Steve Palmer, who left the position earlier this month after less than a year in the post to join his family’s business, Judge Tool and Gage, in Stratford.

No indication was given as to whether Fink could be named full-time planner.

The town is also vetting financial director candidates, with interim Finance Director Sandra Dennies’ contract expiring at the end of the year.