Developer withdraws plans for affordable housing complex in Stratford

An application that would have resulted in 120 affordable housing units on Stratford’s north end has been withdrawn.

Applicant 500 North Ave. LLC withdrew its plans for an affordable housing complex at 795 James Farm Road, giving no reason or indication as to whether it might reapply.

In May, Shelton’s Zoning Commission unanimously denied the developer’s application to use 35,000 cubic yards of fill for grading purposes at the James Farm Road site. In November, the zoning board rejected the developer’s proposed 60-unit affordable housing complex at the site amidst a number of concerns, including what it said were incomplete plans.

In addition, a number of residents have voiced their opposition to an affordable-housing complex at the site.