Geyer hired as project manager

LeChase Construction Services LLC has hired Perry Geyer Jr. as a project manager in its Armonk office. LeChase was established in 1944 and is a construction management and general construction firm. It is headquartered in Rochester and has eight offices in New York state and two in North Carolina.

Geyer will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at the preconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. Specific areas he’s controlling include safety, construction planning and cost-control procedures.

Geyer, of Fishkill, has more than a decade of construction experience, during which he has worked on projects cumulatively valued more than $4 billion.