Ulster Savings Bank has announced that Steven D. Drobysh has joined its staff as vice president of commercial lending.

Drobysh will have his office at the bank’s lending center in Goshen. Prior to joining Ulster, he was in a similar position at Empire State Bank.

Drobysh is active in the community, serving as a board member and treasurer of the Sullivan ARC, a board trustee and vice chairman of Sullivan County Community College and as a board member of the People for People Fund.