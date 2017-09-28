Keltz is now at WMC

Obstetrician-gynecologist Julia Keltz has joined the staff of the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. She is trained in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, as well as outpatient care of complex benign gynecologic conditions.

Keltz earned her medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, where she also completed a Clinical Research Certificate and a Certificate in Public Health. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

Her residency in obstetrics and gynecology was at New York University Langone Medical Center and she completed a fellowship in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center.