Support for BioBlitz

BioBlitz, an environmental event staged by the Winnakee Land Trust, received a $5,000 contribution from AT&T.

Designed as part contest, festival, educational event and scientific endeavor, the two-day BioBlitz brought together scientists and other organizations from the Mid-Hudson Valley to enumerate species in a rapid biological survey of Winnakee Nature Preserve in Hyde Park. The public was invited to observe the scientists’ activities, to interact with them and to participate in other activities presented by the trust and other nature-oriented organizations that took part.

The goals of the BioBlitz were fourfold: to raise public awareness, provide an educational experience, celebrate biodiversity and generate data to drive park management and research programs.

Edward Bergstraesser of AT&T joined Winnakee board members and staff, including President Carl Meyer, President Emeritus Sally Mazzarella and Executive Director Gregg Swanzey for a check presentation.

AT&T has been involved in environmental activities such as recycling more than 7 million cellphones each year, building a fleet of more than 11,200 alternative-fuel vehicles and encouraging its customers to sign up for paperless billing.