Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event

The American Cancer Society’s (ACS) 23rd annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Westchester is set for Oct. 15. The event begins at Manhattanville College in Purchase at 9:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Registration for the event is free and participants are asked to raise funds for ACS from family, friends or others wishing to show support for their participation.

Last year, there were more than 19,000 walkers in Westchester, helping to raise more than $1 million for the fight to eradicate breast cancer. The goal this year is $1.2 million.

Patti Lestrange Mack, communications director for ACS, said, “An estimated 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,610 will die from the disease this year.”