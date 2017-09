Katherine Barile Bellantoni, a resident of White Plains, has joined RE/MAX Classic Realty in Somers. She’s a licensed real estate salesperson who is being assigned to cover Westchester, Putnam and parts of Dutchess. Bellantoni is no stranger to the northern reaches of the New York Metro area, having grown up in Mahopac.

Bellantoni has been working with associate real estate broker Grace Vinciguerra of RE/MAX.