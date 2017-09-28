Three new tenants sign leases at Rowayton retail complex

Three new retail leases have been signed at 159-165 Rowayton Ave. in Rowayton, covering 5,418 square feet.

The new businesses at this location are a local office of the residential real estate firm Berkshire Hathaway, which will move into a 948-square-foot space; Melissa Graham Furniture, an interior design company that has moved into a 970-square-foot space; and a yet-to-be-named antiques and lifestyle accessories boutique that will occupy 3,500 square feet. The property has one 824-square-foot vacancy left available.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Executive Managing Director Patricia Valenti and Senior Managing Director Jackie Pinyan-Durels represented property owners A. Ruth & Sons Real Estate Co. in the transactions.