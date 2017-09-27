In a legal blow for Stamford’s Purdue Pharma, a federal judge has ruled that the city of Everett, Washington, may proceed with claims that the OxyContin maker allowed large quantities of the opioid painkiller to enter the black market, contributing to an addiction crisis in the city.

U.S. District Court Judge Ricardo Martinez in Seattle ruled that Everett had adequately alleged that Purdue engaged in affirmative actions that exposed the city to a “high degree of risk of harm.”

Everett sued Purdue Pharma in January, maintaining that the drugmaker should be responsible for social and economic costs connected to the use of its opioid-based products.

Purdue had asked Martinez to dismiss the case earlier this month.

“We look forward to the opportunity to vigorously present our defense,” the company said following the ruling.