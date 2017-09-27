CT Chief Medical Officer James Gill’s office may lose accreditation

Connecticut’s medical examiner’s office may be the next victim of the state’s budget impasse, as it stands to lose its accreditation from the National Association of Medical Examiners.

The NAMM has given the office of Chief Medical Examiner James Gill until the end of the day today to demonstrate that it has addressed a staffing issue that has resulted in its seven forensic pathologists performing more than 325 autopsies a year – the maximum allowed under NAMM rules.

Gill has said that a large increase in drug overdoses has overwhelmed the office. He said he needs to hire two additional forensic pathologists to regain full accreditation – something that cannot occur until the state passes a budget, which has been due since July 1.

Gill said the Republican budget plan approved earlier this month included funding for the two positions, at a total annual cost of about $360,000. Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy has promised to veto the GOP plan, but discussions are ongoing.

Gill’s office was placed on partial accreditation status earlier this year because of staffing and other issues.

Gill said his office’s submission to the NAMM would include asking it to retain the provisional accreditation until the budget impasse is resolved. If the committee refuses, the office could lose accreditation completely, he said.

The increase in autopsies has been due in part to the rising number of deaths linked to the opioid fentanyl. From 2012 to 2016, accidental drug deaths soared from 355 to 917 in Connecticut. Over the first six months of this year, there were 538 accidental drug deaths, putting the state on pace for an 18 percent increase over last year.