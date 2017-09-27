Eldridge Industries takes controlling interest in Film Expo Group

Eldridge Industries, a Greenwich-based private investment firm, has acquired a controlling interest in Film Expo Group, publisher of Film Journal International and producer of the film industry trade shows CineEurope, CineAsia and ShowEast.

Film Expo Group was previously a part of Mediabistro Holdings, which is also controlled by Eldridge Industries, and will now operate independently. Based in New York City, Film Expo Group’s management has been shifted with former President Robert Sunshine becoming chairman and Andrew Sunshine being promoted from vice president to president. Theo Kingma, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has been named vice president and will be based at Eldridge Industries’ office in Beverly Hills.

“Film Expo Group is a substantial business on its own and presents a strategic opportunity for Eldridge,” said Todd Boehly, chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries, which is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group. “We hope to work collaboratively to grow with Eldridge’s other subsidiaries.”