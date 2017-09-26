When it comes to buying an automobile, Connecticut drivers will get more bang for the buck if they do their shopping in Fairfield County in general and Stamford in particular.

According to a new study released by Autolist.com, an automotive buyer intelligence firm, Fairfield County’s automobile prices were, on the whole, $399 below the state average. The only other Connecticut county to be under the state average was New Haven County, at a relatively small $72 sub-average level. Among Connecticut’s cities, automobile prices in Stamford are $714 below the Connecticut average. Two additional Fairfield County cities also ranked below the statewide average: Norwalk at $213 under the average and Shelton at $102.

Connecticut also ranked as the sixth most affordable state for automobile purchases, averaging $456 less expensive than other states.