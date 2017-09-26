Jamie Coffin named president and COO at Sema4 in Stamford

Sema4, a Stamford-based health information company providing advanced genomic testing, has named Jamie Coffin as its new president and COO.

Coffin, who has a Ph.D. in computational chemistry from the University of Arkansas, was previously CEO of Source Medical Solutions Inc., a provider of practice management and electronic medical record solutions for the ambulatory surgical space. Before that, he held positions as worldwide vice president, general manager and global practice lead at Dell’s Healthcare and Life Sciences group and worldwide vice president of IBM Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Sema4 began operations in June, when New York’s Mount Sinai Health System spun out several of the genetic testing and data sciences components from its Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences and the Icahn Institute for Genomics and Multiscale Biology into a for-profit company. Eric Schadt, founding director of the Icahn Institute, is CEO of Sema4.