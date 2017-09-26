Chick-fil-A has announced an Oct. 19 opening for its new location at 467 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk.

The new eatery was first proposed in December 2015 and will be the third Chick-fil-A restaurant in Fairfield County, joining the outlets in Danbury and Brookfield, and the fifth in Connecticut. Chick-fil-A does not have any locations in Westchester County.

However, Chick-fil-A already has chicken-focused competition in its new location: rival Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened an eatery on Sept. 1 at 497 Connecticut Ave.

The Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Chick-fil-A, which is notable for a corporate policy requiring its franchises to be closed on Sundays, has more than 2,200 restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A had sales of nearly $8 billion in 2016, “which marks 49 consecutive years of sales growth,” according to the company. In 2017, Chick-fil-A received the top score among fast food brands and one of the top 10 scores overall for customer experience in the Temkin Experience Ratings survey. Last year, Chick-fil-A was named the Technomic Consumer’s Choice for “providing value through service,” named the “the most polite restaurant in the country” in QSR Magazine’s annual drive-thru report and was the only restaurant brand named to the Top 10 “Best Companies to Work For” by 24/7 Wall Street.