Chick-fil-A to open Oct. 19 in Norwalk

Phil Hall
Chick-fil-A has announced an Oct. 19 opening for its new location at 467 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk.

chick-fil-a norwalkThe new eatery was first proposed in December 2015 and will be the third Chick-fil-A restaurant in Fairfield County, joining the outlets in Danbury and Brookfield, and the fifth in Connecticut. Chick-fil-A does not have any locations in Westchester County.

However, Chick-fil-A already has chicken-focused competition in its new location: rival Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened an eatery on Sept. 1 at 497 Connecticut Ave.

The Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Chick-fil-A, which is notable for a corporate policy requiring its franchises to be closed on Sundays, has more than 2,200 restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A had sales of nearly $8 billion in 2016, “which marks 49 consecutive years of sales growth,” according to the company. In 2017, Chick-fil-A received the top score among fast food brands and one of the top 10 scores overall for customer experience in the Temkin Experience Ratings survey. Last year, Chick-fil-A was named the Technomic Consumer’s Choice for “providing value through service,” named the “the most polite restaurant in the country” in QSR Magazine’s annual drive-thru report and was the only restaurant brand named to the Top 10 “Best Companies to Work For” by 24/7 Wall Street. 

