Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business has announced plans to offer an undergraduate degree program focused on hospitality, resort and tourism management. The new program will launch during the fall 2018 semester.

According to Sacred Heart, the program will offer specializations in hotel, resort and club management; tourism management; and revenue, pricing, and data analytics management. Each specialization will involve a business core curriculum and include the opportunity for industry-related experiential learning via internships.

“The hospitality and tourism industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the world,” says John Chalykoff, dean of Jack Welch College of Business. “Many adventurous opportunities are emerging in this field, with a number of different career options across the world, such as management positions in restaurants, hotels, resorts, wineries and spas. This program will provide students a solid business core and entryway into this $3.5 trillion industry.”