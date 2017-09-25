A former office manager for Advanced Dentistry in Stamford has been sentenced to 12 months and one day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for using an identity theft victim’s personal identifying information to submit fraudulent bills to private insurance companies offering dental insurance.

The Department of Justice said that from 2005 to 2016, Elena Ilizarov of Stamford billed 37 private dental insurance companies for services performed by a retired dentist that had not been performed.

All told, Ilizarov – who pleaded guilty in March – defrauded insurance companies out of more than $1.2 million.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport.