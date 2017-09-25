SUNY Orange names new Newburgh campus director

SUNY Orange, the Middletown community college, has named Likkia Moody director of its Newburgh campus.

In the new role, Moody will manage the daily operations of the campus and assist in creating a long-term plan for its facilities and services.

Moody has been director of student services at SUNY Orange for the past five years. She takes over the new role on Oct. 2.

Moody earned her bachelor’s degree from Russell Sage College in Troy in 2000 and a master’s degree from Marist College in 2006.

A native of Poughkeepsie, Moody also previously was coordinator of the First Year Experience program at Marist College.