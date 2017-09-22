CareMount opens physical therapy department in Jefferson Valley

CareMount Medical opened a new physical therapy department at the multispecialty physician group’s Jefferson Valley campus.

The practice at 3680 Hill Blvd. is the fourth physical therapy office for Caremount, headquartered in Mount Kisco. Other offices are in Mount Kisco, Poughkeepsie and Hopewell Junction.

The orthopedic outpatient facility is staffed by physical therapists who work beside orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons and pain management physicians. The center’s services treat conditions including osteoarthritis, generalized weakness, balance disorders, sports injuries, pre-surgical and post-surgical rehabilitation, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

“We are committed to healing patients who experience any form of physical pain due to an injury or illness,” said Dr. Scott D. Hayworth, president and CEO of CareMount Medical. “Working together, our physical therapists will also provide a detailed home therapy routine for ongoing care allowing patients to recover as quickly as possible.”

Founded in 1946 as Mount Kisco Medical Group, CareMount serves more than 550,000 patients in 43 locations throughout Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia and Ulster counties.