Boehringer Ingelheim premieres COPD documentary

Ridgefield-based Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. is presenting a new short documentary on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung disease that affects more than 15 million Americans and is the nation’s third-leading cause of death.

“Clear the Air: Opening Up About COPD” presents the stories of three people living with the disease and their respective treatment regimens. Created by Emmy Award-nominated director Abbey LeVine, the film is available for free viewing on a website for Boehringer Ingelheim’s Stiolto Respimat Inhalation Spray, a prescription medicine used by COPD patients.

“We are incredibly proud to premiere this authentic cinematic reflection of three very different people living with COPD who share intimate details about their struggles and successes,” said Jean-Michel Boers, president of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals. “We hope this film will be a source of inspiration and education for others.”