Assisted Living Locators opens eldercare placement franchise in Greenwich

Assisted Living Locators, an eldercare placement and referral franchise company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, has launched a Greenwich franchise to serve the western Connecticut market.

The company provides no-cost services for seniors and their families on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments. Its revenue comes from placement fees paid placements at assisted living facilities.

The new franchise at 174 Round Hill Road is owned by Mimi Santry, a former vice president and portfolio manager at J. P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. in New York. “My goal is to assist families in choosing appropriate care options for their loved ones, to save time, decrease stress, and to provide ‘peace of mind’” Santry said. “We tour and rank all the facilities we recommend and make sure all our partners in the senior care market are fully committed to providing the best care possible.”