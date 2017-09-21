Pantaleo named a best lawyer

Frances M. Pantaleo of Bleakley Platt & Schmidt in White Plains has been selected for inclusion in the publication “2018 Best Lawyers in America” in the field of elder law.

Pantaleo is the head of the elder law practice group at Bleakley Platt. She is a past chair of the elder law and special needs section of the New York State Bar Association and a member of the trusts and estates section. She also has chaired the elder law committees of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association and the Westchester County Bar Association.

About 83,000 lawyers are eligible to vote on who should be listed in “The Best Lawyers in America.”