Cancer Support Team hosting luncheon

Cancer Support Team is hosting its 19th annual Gayle K. Lee Health Awareness Luncheon on Oct. 12 at the Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club. The featured speaker is Wendy S. Harpham, a doctor of internal medicine, a 27-year cancer survivor, best-selling author, nationally recognized speaker and patient advocate. Harpham has devoted her career to helping people with cancer get good care and live as fully as possible.

She is expected to discuss new ways of thinking about hope, as well as ways to overcome obstacles toward living with hope whatever the challenge, illness related or not.

Based in Purchase, Cancer Support Team is the only Westchester-based home care program that is solely cancer focused and that offers in-home nursing and other supportive services at no cost and without regard to income or insurance coverage. The organization will mark its 40th anniversary next year.

More information from Julie Meade at 914-777-2777 or jmeade@cancersupportteam.org.