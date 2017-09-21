Additions at Westmed Medical Group

Westmed Medical Group has announced that two doctors have joined its group of more than 350 physicians and approximately 1,000 employees.

Nicholas Pantaleo, who is board certified in family medicine, is now at Westmed’s office at the Boyce Thompson Center in Yonkers. He was awarded his medical degree from Albany Medical College, completed his residency in family medicine at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was the medical director for Medisys St. Albans at Jamaica Hospital.

Pulmonologist Samantha D’Annunzio has joined the office at 1 Theall Road in Rye. She received her medical degree from SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine. She completed her residency and a fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at New York University Medical Center.