Westin honored at YPIE gala

David Westin, former ABC News president and current co-anchor of Bloomberg Television’s morning program “Daybreak,” was honored at Yonkers Partners in Education’s (YPIE) 10th Anniversary Gala held Sept. 14 at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown. Westin was a founding board member of YPIE and is the current board chairman.

“No one deserves this honor more than David. Since our inception David has brought his wisdom, business acumen and leadership skills to our organization and has been responsible for ably guiding YPIE to grow into the successful organization we are today,” said Wendy Nadel, YPIE’s executive director.

The event raised more than $600,000 to fund programs to help Yonkers students be accepted to college and obtain degrees. YPIE partners with the Yonkers Public School District, business and philanthropic organizations and colleges. It serves an estimated 1,000 students each year.

A student at Marist College, Devin DeLosSantos, spoke about how YPIE and his mentor, Westin, have changed his life.

“We all need people who believe in us, encourage us and open doors. Without YPIE, David Westin and the doors they have opened, I don’t know where I would be today.”