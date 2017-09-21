New college at WCC

Westchester Community College (WCC) has a new honors college, allowing top-performing high school graduates to complete a two-year nonors-designated associate degree in an academically challenging environment. These students will be individually mentored until they graduate and will be encouraged to transfer to four-year universities for two additional years of bachelor’s degree studies.

The first cohort of 18 students, which is the maximum enrollment, was welcomed to the school at a ceremony during which they received new laptops. All students are given textbook stipends, the laptops and full tuition coverage subject to any financial aid that they have received.

At the ceremony, WCC President Belinda S. Miles said, “The opening of this new honors college has its roots in our strong tradition of academic rigor and student engagement.”

For three decades, WCC has offered individual honors classes through its honors program. The honors college is funded by the Westchester Community College Foundation through a gift from an anonymous donor.