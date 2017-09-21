Rivera scholarship awarded

The College of New Rochelle’s interim President Dorothy Escribano and New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera presented this year’s Mariano and Clara Rivera Scholarship to a high school student from the Bronx during a special ceremony on campus at Leland Castle.

The recipient was Camila Barrientos, a graduate of Cristo Rey High School in Harlem. The scholarship is given to students who have achieved academic excellence while being actively involved in their communities. The scholarship, created in 2014, covers four years of tuition as well as room and board.

Rivera said, “My wife Clara and I are happy when we are able to help those less fortunate who have tremendous abilities like Camila.”

Barrientos was born in El Salvador and came to the Bronx with her mother and older sister in 2000. During high school, she participated in the school’s drum club, theater, the choir and student council. She is enrolled in the college’s School of Arts & Sciences.

“The College of New Rochelle was one of my top choices to attend college and when I heard that I received the scholarship I was almost in tears,” Barrientos said. “Higher education is very important to my family and I have dreamed about going to college since I was a child.”

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said, “We are grateful to the Riveras for their continued generosity in New Rochelle and wish Camila well as she begins her studies.”