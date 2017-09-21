The Chamber Foundation picks honorees

The Chamber Foundation Inc., has selected 11 people to receive its 2017 ATHENA International honors. The foundation, which has its office in Poughkeepsie, was established in 2002 to promote education and training programs for youth and professionals with the goal of enhancing the Hudson Valley region’s future of economic growth.

The award recipients are selected by a committee composed of the past three years’ honorees. Individuals must demonstrate career excellence and leadership, community volunteer involvement and willingness to serve as a mentor.

The 2017 honorees are: Molly Ahearn of Full Deck Design; Diane Allenbaugh, Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union; Kathleen Durham, Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill; Ruthfen Faircloth, Daughters of Sarah; Nicole Fenichel-Hewitt, Mill Street Loft; Pari Forood, Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation; Lori A. Jiava, Wappinger town supervisor; Annette Marzan, Planned Parenthood Mid-Hudson Valley; Irene Monck, Gilman Ciocia; Greer Rychcik, Hyde Park Central School District and Rachel Saunders, Legal Services of the Hudson Valley.

The award reception will be held Nov. 30 at Villa Borghese in Wappingers Falls