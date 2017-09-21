Almstead receives award

Ken Almstead, CEO of Almstead Tree & Shrub Care Co. in New Rochelle, was named a “2017 True Professional of Arboriculture” by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) at its annual conference in Washington, D.C.

The program honors arborists and tree care professionals for their positive impact on the industry and in their communities. “Ken leads by example,” said Michelle Mitchell, ISA board president. “He not only believes in community outreach for himself, but for the arborists who work for him.”

Almstead encourages the arborists who work for him to engage with the local community through activities and events, particularly on Arbor Day and Earth Day.