Conn. has second-highest median household income: Census

Connecticut residents are in the money, at least according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Median household income in the state rose by nearly 3 percent in 2016 to $75,923, the bureau said, making it second only to New Hampshire at $76,260. The national median stood at $59,039 – an increase in real terms of 3.2 percent from the 2015 median income of $57,230, and the second consecutive annual increase in median household income, the bureau said.

Neighboring Massachusetts reached $75,300 in 2016, compared with $71,500 in 2015, while New York increased by $2,722 to $58,856.

The percentage of families living in poverty in Connecticut fell to 6.8 percent last year, down from 7.4 percent in 2015.

The poverty rate for individuals last year was 9.8 percent, down from 10.5 percent the year before.