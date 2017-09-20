Starwood Energy Group Global in Greenwich announced it has signed a long-term renewable energy power purchase agreement with General Motors for the purchase of the entire energy output generated by the Northwest Ohio Wind project, a 100-megawatt project owned by Starwood.

The Northwest Ohio Wind project is based on 12,750 acres of land in Ohio’s Van Wert and Paulding counties. The project is set to be completed by next year. The company expects the project to generate enough energy to power more than 30,000 homes, which is equivalent to avoiding the carbon dioxide emissions of more than 34,000 homes.

“Fortune 100 companies such as General Motors have become a key force supporting renewable energy,” said Himanshu Saxena, senior managing director and co-head of Starwood Energy Group. “We are pleased to enter into this partnership with General Motors to help meet their sustainability objectives.”

Starwood Energy Group specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Through its general opportunity funds and other affiliated investment vehicles, it has raised equity commitments of approximately $3 billion and has completed transactions totaling more than $6 billion in enterprise value, according to a press release.