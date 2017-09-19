New sales team at Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group

Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group in Rye Brook announced the formation of a five-member sales team led by Garry Klein, an associate broker and regional sales manager with more than 25 years in the industry, and Bryan Lanza, a licensed salesperson certified in commercial investment real estate with a background in sales management and digital marketing.

The Klein/Lanza team also includes Westchester County natives Alexander Cohen, who earned a communications degree from the University of Maryland, and Jennifer Hanlon, who holds an MBA degree from Quinnipiac University. Houlihan Lawrence said the most recent addition to the team, Sid Canchester, has previous experience in warehouse and industrial leasing for a large private owner and manager.

“The team approach allows each of us to focus on our core strengths and deliver a more responsive client experience,” Klein said in the announcement.

“As a team we see more property, meet more clients and get a much better picture of the entire marketplace,” Lanza said.

The Klein/Lanza team can be reached at 914-328-8400 or at jhanlon@hlcommercialgroup.com.