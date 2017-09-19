September health programs

Western Connecticut Health Network has free health programs scheduled in New Milford, Redding and Norwalk.

A Community Health Forum discussing palliative care will take place at New Milford Hospital on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Robison Conference Room. Featured speaker is Karen Mulvihill , director of Palliative Care Services for Western Connecticut Health Network. For more or to register, call 860-210-5302.

"Stroke: Prevention, Symptoms and Treatment" will be discussed as part of the "To Your Health!" series at Meadow Ridge senior living community in Redding, presented by Meadow Ridge and Western Connecticut Health Network. It's on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. The featured speaker is Joshua Marcus , a neurosurgeon on the medical staff of Western Connecticut Health Network who is in practice with Neurosurgical Associates of Southwestern Connecticut. Register by calling 866-337-6640.

On Sept. 28, The C. Anthony and Jean Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital is partnering with the American Cancer Society to present a special program to promote prostate cancer awareness, prevention, screening, treatment options and the latest research. The panel discussion features Jonathan Bernie, a urologist, Richard Frank, a medical oncologist, and Pradip Pathare, a radiation oncologist. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Perkin Auditorium at Norwalk Hospital. For reservations, contact Michelle Dailey at michelle.dailey@whcn.org or call 203-852-2174.