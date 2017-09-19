New Newtown Savings location

The Newtown Savings Bank is relocating a branch from 30 Main St. in Newtown to 32 Church Hill Road, opening at the new address on Sept. 25. Branch Manager Ryan Storms and his entire staff will move after the close of business Sept. 22. Each of the bank’s 13 other branches will be open as usual Sept. 23. The bank’s administrative offices and the existing drive-up ATM will remain at 39 Main St.

The new branch will feature an expanded lobby as well as two drive-up banking lanes and both drive-up and walk-up ATMs. The new building will also house residential mortgage originators and the Newtown Investment Solutions team.

There’s a public preview of the new branch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 20.