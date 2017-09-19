Network in Vineyard Vines

Greenwich Chamber of Commerce will host its September After Six networking event at Vineyard Vines, 145 Greenwich Ave. on Sept. 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Small bites and wine will be offered and those in attendance can wander through the preppy clothing and accessories store that features a nautical theme.

A special prize, including a $300 gift certificate will be given away. Fee is $15 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. Register at Greenwichchamber.com, email greenwichchamber@greenwichchamber.com or call 869-3500.