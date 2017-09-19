Calabro receives trade award

Gina Calabro, CEO of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Fairfield County, was presented with the 2016 New Executive Officer Award at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Association Management Conference in Denver.

The award goes to an executive officer who has served no more than three years in an association management position and is judged to have made major contributions to the profession during the time period.

A federation of more than 700 state and local associations, NAHB represents more than 140,000 members in home building, remodeling and related specialties.

Calabro was nominated for the award by Chris Steiner of Steiner Inc. and Kim DiMatteo of The DiMatteo Group.

When Calabro was hired in 2015, the Fairfield County membership had dropped to 290, and general membership meetings attendance was at about 17 percent. There are now more than 430 members and the local organization continues to grow.