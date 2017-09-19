M&T Bank launches business challenge

A company with a long history of supporting the communities it serves, M&T Bank recently debuted the “Understanding What’s Important Business Challenge,” a new initiative that celebrates local businesses and the organizations they support to make a difference in their communities.

The Challenge asks businesses to nominate an organization in their community that they support, which may make it eligible to win up to $10,000. Nominations can be submitted through Sept. 29.

“M&T Bank is proud to support the communities in which we work and live and we know our local business owners feel the same,” said Eric Feldstein, M&T Bank senior vice president and manager of business banking. “Local businesses help drive successful, strong communities. They create jobs, boost local economies and support neighbors in need. With the Understanding What’s Important Business Challenge, we want to celebrate local businesses that give back to their communities and to support the organizations they care about.”

To join the challenge, businesses within M&T Bank’s geographic footprint simply complete a short online form to nominate an organization they support, highlight the work their nominated organization does for the community and how winning the competition will help that organization make an even greater impact. M&T will select five finalists and provide an opportunity for the public to vote and help choose the winner. To get started, visit http://whatsimportant.mtb.com/businesscontest.

Following open nominations, five finalist organizations will be announced Thursday, Nov. 2. Each finalist organization will win $1,000. The public will then have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite of the five finalist organizations. Voting ends Wednesday, Nov. 22. M&T Bank will announce the winning local organization on Tuesday, Nov. 28, which is also being celebrated globally as Giving Tuesday. The grand-prize winner will be awarded up to $10,000. The remaining four finalists will each receive $1,000.

To be eligible to win $10,000, local organizations can be focused on any community objective. Official contest rules can be found at https://bank.mtb.com/BusinessContestRules.