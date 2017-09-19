Whole Foods donates $26K to The Ridgefield Playhouse

Whole Foods Market presented The Ridgefield Playhouse with a check that helps enable the disadvantaged to attend performances. The donation supports the playhouse’s “Arts in Education” and “Arts for Everyone” initiatives that include opportunities for disadvantaged children and adults to experience the cultural benefits of live theater.

The check presentation ceremony took place during the outdoor Shakespeare on the Green and Green Expo, a free community event the playhouse presents annually that includes an expo of businesses and a live performance of a Shakespeare play performed by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.

As part of Whole Foods Market’s mission to serve and support its communities, six of its stores in southwestern Connecticut donated 5 percent of their net sales from a “community giving day.” The contribution came to $26,599.40.

The playhouse invites schools, many of which are Title 1 – schools with high percentages of children from low-income families – to receive reduced-price or free tickets and bus transportation so that their students can enjoy the significant educational benefits of arts exposure. The playhouse also gives free tickets to a variety of nonprofits that assist children and adults dealing with homelessness, serious illness, special needs or disabilities.

More information at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203-438-5795.