Law firm announces new name

There’s a new name for the law firm Berchem, Moses & Devlin P.C. It’s now Berchem Moses PC.

On Sept. 5, the firm held unveiling ceremonies for its new signs at its offices in Milford and Westport. In Milford, Mayor Ben Blake and members of the chamber of commerce participated in the celebration, along with the law firm leadership and staff. A new logo on the signs features a sunburst, which conveys the firm’s vision of a bright future as it continues to recruit senior-level management staff and cultivates young attorneys poised for leadership roles.

The firm was originally founded by William Gitlitz in 1933. Robert L. Berchem joined in 1967 and Marsha Belman Moses in 1975. Together they helped grow the firm to 40 attorneys and a total of 70 employees, including paralegals and administrative staff.

In the past two years, seven senior level attorneys have joined Berchem Moses PC, along with several new associates. The new attorneys are Christopher M. Hodgson, Christine Owens Morgan, Eileen Lavigne Flug, Christine A. Sullivan, Paula N. Anthony, Desi Imetovski and Alfred P. Bruno.