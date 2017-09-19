Donation to hurricane first responders

First responders in Westport and Fairfield – fire, police and EMS – were supposed to benefit from the funds raised before and during a Sept. 2 event at Pearl at Longshore Club Park on the waterfront in Westport. Instead, the first responders concluded there was a more urgent need for the money.

It was decided that night by Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas, Westport Fire Chief Rob Yost, Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara and Fairfield Fire Chief Denis McCarthy as well as other leaders that all money from the event would be redirected to first responders in Texas to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The money was raised by members of the community through ticket sales and a silent auction. An oversized check representing $3,000 in proceeds was presented early in the evening. When it was announced that the local first responders decided the funds should be sent to Texas to assist in disaster recovery, people reached into their pockets and purses and the total raised during the event shot up to $10,000.

Marc Backon, owner of Pearl at Longshore, said, “A cornerstone of our great community is our public safety professionals and first responders. Saturday evening was a demonstration of support and reverence for those that run into harms way – every day and on every call – so that we can be safe and taken care of.”

Valor Spirits and The Greatest Blaze joined in hosting the Summer Soirée fundraiser.

Alex Pliysas, co-founder of Valor Spirits, praised “the gracious way in which our first responders then asked that the funds be sent to support relief efforts in Texas. It speaks volumes to their character and why we need to support them.”