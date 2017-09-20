Accuspec sells Monroe site for $1.2 million

The 15,200-square-foot Monroe office of Accuspec Inc., a manufacturer’s representative for air and water flow technologies, was sold for $1.2 million.

The 4.9-acre property at 600 Pepper St. was sold to Torrington-based 600 Pepper Street LLC at $78.95 per square foot. The buyer plans to lease the facility as either a single or multitenant facility. The site can accommodate an expansion to the existing building up to approximately 40,000 square feet.

Accuspec moved its operations to 21 Commerce Drive in Danbury. Its product line is called Accutrol. The commercial real estate firm of Vidal/Wettenstein listed the property for sale.