Sullivan IDA gets $509K in federal funds for brewery and bakery

The County of Sullivan Industrial Development Agency received $509,642 in federal funding this month through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Grant program.

Announced by U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, the grants aim to expand local business efforts and spur economic development in the region.

Of the award, $314,420 will go to Livingston Manor-based Catskill Brewery. The grant will help the business expand and create seven jobs.

The remaining $195,222 will be used for improvements at the Goodness Grainless Bakery, which produces allergen-free products, and create five new jobs.

“This federal investment is a win-win for Sullivan County and local businesses,” Schumer said in a statement. “With support from the USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant program, the County of Sullivan Industrial Development Agency can support Catskill Brewery and Goodness Grainless, enriching the regional economy and supporting local jobs.”

The Rural Business Development’s mission is to increase economic opportunity and improve the quality of life for rural residents through loans, grants and loan guarantees.