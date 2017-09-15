Connecticut lost 3,900 jobs in August compared with July employment numbers, according to the state Labor Department, though the state’s unemployment rate last month fell by two-tenths of a point.

“August’s decline of 3,900 payroll jobs leaves the three-month average job gain in Connecticut nearly flat,” said Andy Condon, director of the department’s Office of Research. “Nevertheless, due to a decline in the state’s labor force, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent.”

Connecticut’s August unemployment rate was the highest among the six New England states, and higher than the U.S. unemployment rate in August of 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised its July job-loss figure for Connecticut from 600 to 1,100 jobs lost. As a result, job gains over the year stand at 6,000.

Seven of the state’s 10 major industry supersectors, including trade, transportation and utilities, lost jobs last month, while the manufacturing and professional and business services sectors gained and the information sector was flat.

Connecticut has recovered 78.1 percent of the jobs lost during the last recession, according to the state Labor Department.