Danbury’s Westchester Publishing Services to partner with Boston’s FableVision Studios

Danbury-based Westchester Publishing Services has announced a partnership with FableVision Studios, a multimedia design and development firm in Boston, in which the companies will collaborate on projects aimed at the K-12 educational market.

“Print and digital media are complementary tools used by educators to help students succeed, and this partnership allows us to best serve the full spectrum of the educational market,” said Kevin J. Gray, director of K-12 services for Westchester Publishing Services.