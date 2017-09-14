Access Health CT extending open enrollment period

Access Health CT has extended the end of its open enrollment period from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, AHCT CEO Jim Wadleigh announced.

Wadleigh said the extension of the open enrollment period, which begins Nov. 1, was a result of yesterday’s announcement that both Anthem and ConnectiCare will continue to offer plans on the exchange in 2018.

The AHCT CEO said the extension was a collaborative decision with the two carriers, “so that individuals have more time to shop, choose and use the best plan for them. Anyone enrolling in health insurance during this time will have coverage that begins on Jan. 1, 2018 once the first premium payment is made.”

The organization said it has made several enhancements to the customer experience, including a more mobile-friendly website. Earlier this week it announced plans to open 10 new enrollment locations where people can get free in-person help.

“We are here to remind everyone that the Affordable Care Act is still the law, and that Access Health CT is still the only place where they can get financial help,” Wadleigh said. “It’s also important to remember that there is still a tax penalty for not having coverage.”