New Rochelle forms advisory committee on immigrant affairs

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson on Thursday announced the formation of a city Advisory Committee on Immigrant Affairs, a nonpartisan group composed of volunteers from “a cross-section of backgrounds.”

The 12-person committee will provide guidance to the mayor and other interested leaders on matters that impact immigrant communities in New Rochelle.

“Immigrants have contributed immeasurably to the strength, vitality and character of our city, but have often been underrepresented in civic decision making,” said Bramson. “Especially at a time of heightened sensitivity to the issues surrounding immigration, I look forward to drawing upon the experience and perspective of the ACIA.”

According to its mission statement, the committee will aim to foster a climate of understanding and respect in New Rochelle. The group will also give recommendations to address concerns and needs of the city’s immigrant communities and help facilitate two-way communication between immigrant residents and decision-makers in local government.

The committee may also organize or sponsor programs, events or activities that may be of interest to or benefit local immigrants.

As its first step, the Advisory Committee on Immigrant Affairs has distributed an advisory message prepared by the American Immigration Lawyers Association concerning the recent suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

To submit comments or feedback regarding the committee, contact acia.newro@gmail.com.