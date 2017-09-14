Danbury Mayor Boughton makes video pitch for Amazon HQ

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton has released a video pitching his city for the second headquarters of e-commerce giant Amazon.

In the 81-second video, which is posted on the city’s Facebook page, Boughton insisted, “We’re different from everyone else,” assuring Amazon that “we have a permit process that’s fast and efficient.” Boughton also noted that five other corporations located their global headquarters in Danbury. He also played up the city’s demographics by observing, “We’re the most diverse city in Connecticut and one of the most diverse cities in the United States of America, with an excellent talent pool that you can draw on.”

Boughton ended the video by asking Alexa, Amazon’s digital personal assistant tool, to identify the best place for the company to locate its new second headquarters. When Alexa answered, “Danbury, Connecticut,” Boughton looked at the camera and deadpanned, “I told you so.”

Danbury is the third Connecticut city wooing Amazon, following overtures made by Hartford and Bridgeport.